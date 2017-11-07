Suicide Bombers Kill Mother, Son in Madagali

Daji Sani in Yola

The Madagali Local Government Area Chairman, Muhammad Yusuf, has confirmed that two male suicide bombers have attacked a house in Tsilda village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing an elderly woman and her son.

While confirming the attack to THIDAY through a phone call the chairman added that the two male attackers sneaked in to the village and detonated two bombs, killing themselves and two of their victims.

Yusuf said the incessant attacks on the council have created a lot fears and tension to the extent that some residents are beginning to flee to other communities for refuge

He also confirmed the attack on Irmirsa community, saying one of the insurgents died in shoot out and that local hunters and soldiers had mobilised to track down the terrorists.

The area had been under Boko Haram control before it was liberated in 2015 but the insurgents are still launching attacks on the council till date..

He said the attack occurred around 8:30 to 9 pm on Sunday,.

A vigilante helping in the fight Against insurgency said the bodies of the two attackers and those of their victims were recovered from the scene yesterday morning when residents trooped to witness the damage.

In another attack on Irmirsa community, a Fulani herder was said to have been wounded while cattle and sheep were taken away on Sunday by suspected members of Boko Haram.