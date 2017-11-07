Military, JTF Foil Suicide Bombers’ Infiltration into Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

There was panic in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Northeast Nigeria Tuesday as explosions were heard following the interception of suicide bombers by the Nigerian military and members of the Civilian JTF who tried to call infiltrate the town.

According to Baba Shehu AbdulGaniu, the leader of the Civilian JTF, in Maiduguri, the explosions occurred in Kaleri area, in the outskirts of the town, known to be the birthplace of Boko Haram.

Speaking to THISDAY on the phone, AbdulGaniu said four suicide bombers attempted to sneak into Maiduguri through Kaleri, adding that the military and members of the Civilian JTF that were guarding Kaleri prevented the move which led to the premature detonation of the bomb strapped on one of the suicide bombers.

He said the other three were smoked out by the combined team of the military and CJTF who had to shoot them, adding that the first suicide bomber died a few distance from Maiduguri, while “the other three were killed within Kaleri general area”.

Confirming the incident, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Damian Chukwu, in a statement said four female suicide bombers who tried sneaking into the town were killed.

Details later…