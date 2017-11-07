Ekwueme is Alive, Stable, Says Family

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Second Republic Vice-President, Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme, is alive and stable, the family has announced.

The social media had been agog with the news that the octogenarian had passed on in a London hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. The rumour of his death had spread like wild fire in Enugu as residents continued to reach out to journalists to confirm the “sad news”.

The elder statesman had reportedly collapsed almost two weeks ago at his residence located at the Independence Layout, Enugu and was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of Memfys Hospital for Neurosurgery near Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

The family dismissed the rumour of his death as “wicked”, noting that the former vice-president was already recovering and has not been flown abroad yet as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Tuesday by the family spokesman, Mr. Uche Ezechukwu, the Ekwueme family said: “The wicked rumour making the rounds about the deterioration of the condition of Dr Alex Ekwueme is totally untrue. The truth is that elder statesman is alive and well. His condition is not only stabilising but improving considerably.”

Details later…