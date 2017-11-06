UNICEF Tasks Kano to Strengthen Immunisation

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has charged the Kano State government to redouble its effort at strengthening routine immunisation in order to check preventable diseases.

UNICEF’s call came at a time the state is rated 16 per cent in the National Immunisation Coverage against the recommended 90 per cent in both outreach and fixed stations.

UNICEF Chief Field Officer in charge of Kano and Katsina States, Mrs. Padmarathic Yadki, who spoke in Kano Monday during the lunch of the state’s 2017 Volunteer Community Mobilisers and Drugs, insisted that more energy is urgently needed to be deployed to save innocent children from morbidity and disability.

Lamenting the devastating effects of severe acute malnutrition bedevilling the state, Yadki advocated monthly provision of ready to use therapeutic food for affected children.

The UNICEF chief, who applauded the huge investment of the state government particularly in vaccines preventable diseases, posited that “more miles need to be covered to reach each and every child for their survival, development and protection rights”.

Details later…