IFAD To Train 390 Youths on N-Agripreneur Scheme

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Monday said at least 390 youths will be trained on

N-Agripreneurs business plan initiative in the northern part of the country.

IFAD’s National Coordinator, Alhaji Lawal Ida, stated this in Sokoto during a six-day training of N-Agripreneurs on Business Plan for Youths from Sokoto and Kebbi States.

He said the beneficiaries were drawn from seven states including Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States.

Ida, who was represented by the

N-Agribusiness Specialist Officer of the Fund, Mr. Achem Bello, said the pilot programme had since commenced across the seven IFAD intervention states in the northern part of the country.

“The programme is aimed at addressing food security and unemployment among young men and women across the seven states in the north,” he said.

Details later…