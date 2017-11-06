Court Orders Fayose to Pay N234m to Fayemi’s Appointees

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For allegedly disengaging them without following due process, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) has ordered Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose to pay over N234 million to chairmen and members of statutory commissions appointed by former Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Fayose had sacked members of the State Independent National Electoral

Commission (SIEC), Civil Service Commission (CSC), House of Assembly

Service Commission (HASC) and Local Government Service Commission

(LGSC) on assumption of office in October 2014 when their tenures were still subsisting.

Sequel to this, the officials through their lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had approached the court to reverse their unlawful sack and reinstate them into the commissions.

The claimants said they had not served out their tenures by the time the governor sacked them.

The court gave the verdict while delivering judgment in separate suits filed by the sacked members of the commissions against the governor of Ekiti State and the Attorney General of Ekiti State.

Details later…