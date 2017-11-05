Sokoto Partners Kent Varsity on Academic, Cultural Exchange

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has announced its partnership in academic and cultural exchange with Kent University, United States of America.

The scope of the agreement will see to the exchange of students as well as academic personnel for teaching and research programmes.

The agreement was signed by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, and Dr. Linda Robertson of Kent University’s Gerald Read Centre for International and Intercultural Education.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the Government House in Sokoto, Robertson said the agreement also involved the organisation of joint seminars and conferences, hosting of faculty members from partner institutions, development of joint research and publications.

“It also involves development of specialised degree completion programmes, accelerated attention for girls to girls’ education and teacher improvement activities,” she said.

Details later…