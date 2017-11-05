Obaseki shops for new investor for Ava Cement Factory 

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said the state is negotiating with the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to get a new investor for Ava Cement Factory located in the state.

Obaseki announced this at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, during his Thank- You-Tour across the state.

The governor said the factory, which is located in Akoko Edo LGA, incurred debts and was seized by AMCON.

He said “Ava cement factory is in debt. That is why AMCON seized it. We are negotiating with AMCON to get new investor to take it over and bring it back to life.”

The governor also promised to upgrade Igarra Technical College and improve infrastructural development in the council.

“I have received the Report on the Technical College and by the grace of God, work will start at the college by January 2018.”

Noting that boosting economic activity at the local level was top priority, he said, “We want to also upgrade Ibilo Market to boost economic activity in this area. I have given out the design for the construction of the Igarra Township Road and work will commence fully during the dry season.”

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chairman in Akoko Edo LGA, Mr Jeffrey Obasanmi, thanked the governor for appointing Mr Taiwo Akerele, who hails from the council, as his Chief of Staff.

Obasanmi appealed to the governor to establish a Faculty of Geology in the council, to serve as an annex of the Edo University, Iyamho, so as to sufficiently exploit the council’s vast mineral deposit.

He also appealed to the governor to tackle the issue of incessant herdsmen attack and revamp the dam in Igarra to improve water supply in the area.