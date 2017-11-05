ICCOBA lauds Obaseki’s policies on education

Immaculate Conception College, Benin, Old Boys Association (ICCOBA) Class of 1992, has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s policies on education, noting that the focus on basic and technical education would assure solid foundation for future generations.

They made the remark during the celebration of the 25th anniversary of ICCOBA Class of ’92 themed: The Journey So Far and the Future, held in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCOBA National President, Engr. John Osa Omoregie said it was a delight to connect with classmates so many years after graduating from the prestigious College, urging that the ge-together be made an annual event.

Omoregie, who commended Governor Obaseki for his vision to revamp the education sector, noted that the focus on basic and technical education would transform schools in the state into models for other states to emulate, as a technically sound youth population is a catalyst for industrialisation.

He said the Old Boys of the school have embarked on several projects to give back to their alma matter to ensure that the college sustains its enviable high standards.

“The Old Boys have continued to embarked on projects to improve the standard of education at ICC. We have built 800 capacity Dinning Hall, erected streetlights,and equipped a language laboratory, among others. A lot of the projects are on-going on but for now we are concentrating on the ICCOBA House.”

The senior prefect ICCOBA class of ’92, Dr. Victor Evbuomwan thanked God for the opportunity to meet with classmates once again and commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for the plan to revamp the education sector, adding, ” the governor’s plan to revamp education is very impressive. The ICCOBA Class of ’92 is ready to support him to ensure he succeeds because education is the bed rock of the society.

A member of class ’92, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said he and his classmates have come this far because they received quality education at ICC.

“Obaseki is committed to sanitising the education system. He has actually started. All he needs is our support and prayers to succeed. He will surely return glory back to our school system,” he said.