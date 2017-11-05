Desmond Elliot Leads Annual Kwavithon 5K Race

The much anticipated second Annual Kwavithon 5K charity race kicks off next Saturday in Lekki, Lagos state. It is tagged Miracles for Mirabel and will be led by a ranking Nollywood actor and member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mr. Desmond Elliot.This Annual Kwavithon 5K race debuted last year in Lagos and is the brainchild of a US-based Nigerian, Mrs. Kwavi Agbeyegbe, an International Weight Loss and Lifestyle coach. According to Mrs. Agbeyegbe, “this year’s exercise is to help raise funds for the Mirabel Centre that helps rehabilitate women and young girls who have suffered any form of sexual abuse. We want to assist them to provide holistic and high quality medical and psychological services to survivors of sexual assault and rape” she said.

Agbeyegbe added that this year’s race, a one-day event, would also help create awareness about the “frequency of rape in our community and open up a conversation on what could be done to reduce rape and sexual assault in our society”.