2019 Elections Will be Violence-Free, Predicts UN

The United Nations (UN) has predicted that the 2019 general election in Nigeria will be largely free of violence.

Head of UN Office for West Africa, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers, stated this in an interview monitored on Channels television at the weekend.

He said: “Let us not forget that so far there have been some significantly successful elections in this country by the current INEC leadership – gubernatorial elections, senatorial elections, and other by-elections.

“So there have been opportunity for INEC to test itself and so far, as we can all attest to, those elections have been credible and peaceful. This is highly commendable.

“It should be acknowledged that 2015 elections were largely violence-free. There are indications that we will see an improvement upon it in 2019.”