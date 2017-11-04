Samurai Dominates Lagos Rugby 7s Title

The 8th edition of the Lagos Independence Rugby 7s came to an exciting end last week at the Lagos Polo club with Samurai Barracudas edged out Cowrie Rfc of Lagos 26-0 to win the coveted title for the second consecutive time.

The two day event which featured 12 teams drawn from different parts of Nigeria, as well as South Africa and United Kingdom, expectedly attracted a large crowd of rugby enthusiasts, who were thoroughly thrilled.

In some of the classification matches played earlier, Sabongari Rfc beat Warri Wolves 14-0, to win the Bowl final and the cash prize of one hundred thousand naira; Delta Force Rfc defeated Nasarawa Rfc 15-12 to win the Plate, as well as, a cash prize of N150, 000.

In the exhibition games, Edo Women defeated Lagos 10-5; and Barewa Academy defeated Edo Boys 15-12.

The impressive crowd was treated to the biggest game of the event, as the veterans of the game from Nigeria thumped their South African counterparts.

In the championship match, Cowrie Rfc of Lagos started like a house on fire. Taking the game to their more illustrious opponents.

However, the more experienced Samurais thwarted these onslaughts and went on to unleash its venoms with two fast tries in the first stanza.

Samurai Barracudas, a team of top class players drawn from Kenya, Portugal, Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom, did not take their feet off the pedals as it added two more tries, to completely take the winds off the sails of Cowrie Rfc, and thus ,going home with the coveted trophy, as well as, the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand naira. While the valiant finalists, Cowrie Rfc, received the sum of two hundred thousand naira.