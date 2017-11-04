MultiChoice Thrills Subscribers with Live Premier League Trophy Display 

Following a series of events which included the Premier League trophy visiting media houses, MultiChoice offices, and also being hosted by the Nigerian Minister of Sports, the much acclaimed Trophy Tour came full circle last Saturday, at the Teslim Balogun stadium as lucky DStv and GOtv subscribers gathered to see the famed trophy whilst also watching live screenings of Premier League matches.

The day’s events began in the morning at the National Stadium, Surulere, with the MultiChoice Premier League Trophy Tour legend, erstwhile Bolton FC and Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha partaking in football matches as part of the MultiChoice ‘Let’s Play’ initiative to promote healthy living amongst children.

The proceedings shifted to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, where under the watchful eyes of the Premier League officials, the trophy was mounted for visitors to take pictures with. A live screening of selected football matches including Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal versus Swansea followed, with Jay Jay Okocha providing guest commentary alongside the SuperSport hosts.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Marketing, for MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho, said: “We continue to take pride in providing the very best and exclusive sporting content and experiences to our viewers. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for many people to see the Premier League trophy and take pictures up close and personal. Every year we see various clubs fighting to lift this trophy and not many people, even Premier League players, ever get the opportunity to come this close. We are delighted to have brought the trophy to Nigeria and are thrilled to also have none other than Jay Jay Okocha accompanying it on its tour.”