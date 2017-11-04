Ghana Sets for Lagos Teakwondo Classics

Ghana has indicated its willingness to attend the forthcoming 2017 edition of the Lagos International Taekwondo classics holding from November 23 -25, at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas multipurpose hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Other countries whose entries have also been received include Senegal, Mali and Seychelles among others. This is the fourth edition of the programme.

Chairman of the main organising committee, Jimmy Ogunowo disclosed to media men yesterday that the level of preparations made so far will ensure more participation from other countries for the annual event.

Ogonowo who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Taekwondo Association said preparations towards hosting a successful championship. “We have made all the necessary contacts including equipments and man power from the Korean embassy will be available for the programme,” he remarked.

He said that the Teakwondo classic is being sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission in line with the State Government policy on Sports development, Tourism and Entertainment.

Adding that the State association which is the pioneer taekwondo body in Nigeria, will continue to encourage and organise such championship in its bid to boost grassroots development of the sport not only in Lagos but Nigeria in general.