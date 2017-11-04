Explosion Rocks Polling Station as Council Poll Holds

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

An explosion suspected to be bomb went off at Ogbette West Ward 6 on Brodrick Street in Coal Camp area of Enugu State at 8am as the local government election was about to kick off.

The explosion injured two persons and destroyed a shop and a car.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Among early callers at the scene were Commissioner of Police, DamMallam Mohammed and State Director of Department of State Service.

Meanwhile, voters trooped out in their numbers across the local government areas but were disappointed as materials were yet to arrive as at press time.

Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), Chief Mike Ajogwu said the process was delayed because election results were not despatched with the materials.

“They were looking for the results before taking part, and they are very right. We are now sending out the result sheets,” he said.

Details shortly

