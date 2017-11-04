Dortmund, Bayern Battles Live On StarTimes 

StarTimes subscribers will continue to enjoy live matches from the Bundesliga season as Borussia Dortmund slugs it out with Bayern Munich this weekend on StarTimes World football (channel 254 and 245).

Bayern Munich is presently leading the table with 23 points, three points ahead of second placed Dortmund heading into the clash. Bayern striker Lewandoski will be fit to return for clash, as league leaders.

FC Augsburg will also host Bayer Leverkusen at the WWK Arena same day, Gladbach will welcome Mainz 05, while RB Leipzig will play Hannover 96 to the Red Bull Arena, the action spills into Sunday with Cologne versus Hoffenhaim match at 2:30pmand Hertha berlin will go up against Wolfsburg.

Brands and Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede, said the company is steadily fulfilling its commitment to deliver a fine mix of sporting cocktail live to its customers and football lovers.

“We have shown and we will continue to demonstrate that our focus is on satisfying our subscribers by bringing to their living rooms live matches from the biggest players and clubs in top European leagues. This upcoming cracker is another opportunity to excite our subscribers,” he said.

StarTimes will also thrill subscribers with scintillating live matches of Ligue 1 league this weekend. League leaders Paris Saint German with 29 points from 11 games will be traveling down to Bouin to play Angers who are have gathered 13points from 11games, while second place, Monaco will confront Guingamp at the Stade Lous II.

Other matches slated for the same day include Montpellier, Amiens and Nantes; Toulouse and Strasbourg. The Stade Saint-Symphorien will see Lille squaring up with last place Metz also today. Sunday will see Nice face Dijon while Lyon will encounter St Ethiene.

StarTimes is the leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering the entire continent’s population with a massive distribution network of 200 branded halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.