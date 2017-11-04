Crunchy Semifinal Fixtures in Nigeria Bankers’ Games 

The stage is now set for the semifinals of the football event in the on-going Nigeria Bankers’ Games at the Yabatech Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos on Sunday.

United Bank of Africa (UBA) will slug it out with their First Bank counterparts at 12:45pm, while Fidelity Bank will keep a date with First City Monumental Bank at 2:10pm.

Fidelity Bank qualified after overcoming a dominant Union Bank side, just as First Bank held Sterling Bank to a one all draw to pick the semifinals ticket.

In tennis event played at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, First Bank defeated Sterling Bank to claim gold in the men singles, while Union Bank stopped Sterling Bank to win the doubles gold.

In the women category, Fidelity Bank claimed gold in both the singles and doubles event.

The Games has so far witnessed a large turnout of contingents from all participating banks, just as the athletics event will flag off this weekend in Yaba.

The Nigeria Bankers Games which is in its 17th season is unarguably the biggest corporate sporting event in the Banking industry. It is designed to bring staffs, family and friends of the Banking Industry together in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

The Nigeria Bankers Games is organised by MediaVision Limited – Nigeria’s Leading Sports Marketing Company.