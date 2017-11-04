Alleged N400m Fraud: Dasuki Pleads Innocence, Says He Didn’t Commit Illegal Transaction with Metuh

By Alex Enumah in Abuja



Former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki on Friday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that he did not commit any Unlawful transaction with the former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, as NSA to former President Goodluck Jonathan between June 2012 and July 2015.

Dasuki stated this yesterday at the resumed trial of Metuh over corruption allegations.

Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, are standing trial on a seven count charge of money laundering involving alleged cash transaction of $2 million and fraudulent receipt of N400 million meant for procurement of arms from Dasuki, when he was the NSA.

Dasuki, who was led in evidence by Onyeachi Ikpeazu, SAN, counsel to Metuh, also told the trial Judge, Justice Okon Abang that he had not been charged or convicted of any Unlawful act or activity with respect to the first defendant.

He also told the court that as NSA, he was only answerable to the president.

Under cross examination by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sylvanus Tahir, the former NSA however declined to comment on alleged transactions between his office (ONSA) and Metuh and his company Destra Investment Ltd without first consulting with his records.

Even when confronted with exhibits showing transactions between the Office of the NSA and the first and second defendants, Dasuki simply dismissed them as purported documents of “A prosecution that is desperate to get a conviction”.

“That is why I insist on getting and referring to my own record”, he told the court.

He referred the prosecution to the National Security Agencies Act on the responsibility and requirement of a National Security Adviser.

He admitted knowing Metuh, adding that Metuh was the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a party which he claimed to have proudly served under.

But, he however, stated that he was not aware of any relationship that existed between Metuh, his company and ONSA.

Following an end of his evidences, Justice Abang then discharged the witness and adjourned trial till December 4, 5 and 6.

Earlier, Justice Abang had declined to grant Metuh’s application for adjournment of the trial, to enable Dasuki access to his record and refresh his memory before testifying.

The Judge stated that there was no provision in law for an adjournment to be granted to a witness who was not even a party to a matter to refresh his memory.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the defence counsel to use his professional skills to get answers from a witness.