Suswam Detained by EFCC over N23bn Linked to Alison-Madueke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), thursday questioned and detained former Benue state Governor, Gabriel Suswam, over his role in the sharing of the state’s share of the N23 billion, which the former Petroleum Minister, Alison Madueke, allegedly doled out as a bribe to influence the outcome of the 2015 general election.

Suswam, who is facing other charges for alleged corruption, arrived at the premises of the EFCC around 10 a.m.

He was immediately taken in for interrogation on the N450 million, which the Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got as its own share of the election booty.

Sources in the commission said the former governor was detained in order to determine all that he knew about the N450 million that he purportedly collected from a bank and what he did with the money.