Senate Commiserates with Tinubu over Son’s Death

The Senate has expressed sadness over the death of the son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jide, after a brief illness last Wednesday.

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who earlier paid a condolence visit to commiserate with Tinubu in Abuja, in a statement he personally signed on behalf of his colleagues, described the death as an “unfortunate incident.”

According to him, “All of us in the Senate are deeply saddened by the untimely passage of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of former Senator and top political leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Jide was not only a promising young man, but had what it takes to contribute to the overall wellbeing of his family in particular and the country in general.

“It is highly unfortunate that we lost him so early, and we are still pained by his demise.”

While praying God to guard, guide and grant Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi, and their family the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, the Senate president also asked God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Yahaya Bello Laments Deep Sense of Loss

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mrs. Petra Akinti Onyegbule, of which a copy was made available to THISDAY.

According to the statement, “The governor is extremely saddened by the news of the loss of a son of a reputable leader of our great party. He therefore offers his condolences with a deep sense of loss and profound regrets of losing a prominent and promising young man.

“Governor Bello sends his heartfelt sympathies and support to the leader and his family in this tough time, and prays that the Almighty Allah to give his family the strength it needs at this time of demoralisation.

“This death is devastating because the loss of a son can never be compared to any other loss, as the vacuum cannot be filled by anyone.

“However, I offer my deepest condolences to the whole family and pray to God to strengthen them to cope with the great loss and be able to pass through this difficult time.

“Death is inevitable, and it is a mandatory end and common denominator for all the living either old or young, I, therefore, enjoin the APC national leader to absolutely submit to the total will of God.”

Governor implored Tinubu to gather all the strength to sail through this trying time and give rest to the departed soul by getting on with life as he prayed God to accept his soul and grant him eternal rest.

Fayemi, Osinkolu Pray for Tinubu

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Mr. Jide Tinubu.

The minister in a statement thursday expressed shock over the sudden death of Jide, describing the development as extremely sad and disheartening.

Fayemi said: “With a very heavy heart, we commiserate with our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the entire family over the untimely death of his first son, Jide.

“This is no doubt the most traumatic experience for the family. We pray that the Almighty God grant the departed eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Our prayers are with you and the entire family. Our God will heal the wound and fill the void which the unfortunate incidence has created.” Another chieftain of the party, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, urged Tinubu to take comfort in the sense that the deceased lived a good and fulfilled life as a thorough-bred professional and patriotic Nigerian.

According to him, “Jide was a young man who was a role model to the young generation striving for greatness. Though, his life was cut in his prime, in spite of this, he lived a life that worth being celebrated.

“I pray that the Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Also, Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, described Tinubu son’s death as very devastating, praying to God to give the family the strength to absorb the sudden shock which the death must have brought to the family.

Faparusi, a governorship aspirant, said it was a national calamity for any country to lose such a brilliant and radiant young man, who could be aptly describe as an all-round professional and achiever.

It’s A Shocking Devt, Says Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has conveyed his heartfelt condolence to former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the passing of his son, Jide.

In his condolence message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Kalu said: “I was absolutely shocked to hear the news of the demise of Tinubu’s son, Jide.

“It is painful that Jide who had a promising future died in his prime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the entire Tinubu’s family at this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give Tinubu the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

Ngige: He’s Resting with His Creator

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has expressed shock over the tragic passing of Jide, the son of former Governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Ngige, in a condolence letter made available yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe, expressed sadness that Tinubu’s family and the society have been denied of assured contributions from a resourceful young lawyer.

Part of the letter read: “Jide had a bright future, and was amiable to those who knew and came in contact with him. His death is our collective loss. I am distraught and can only imagine the agony our dear Asiwaju and family have been thrown into. Why a young, bright and promising man is taken so soon is a puzzle only the Almighty can unravel. May He re-assure us of His infinite mercies and take away this grief.”

“On behalf of my family and the entire Umu-Ngige clan of Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, I send our sincere condolences on this heart-rending death. I pray that God Almighty will comfort you and your family in a special way and grant Jide’s soul eternal rest.

“He died on November 1, the day we in the Catholic Christianity celebrate the All Saints. May God therefore grant him the beatific bliss with his Saints Triumphant!”