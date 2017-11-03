ROBAZ Entertainment Takes Off, to Unveil Artiste November 8

In its quest to hit the grounds running, as well as storm the entertainment industry, the newly established record label, ROBAZ Entertainment, is set to unveil its artiste and officially launch its label.

According to the label’s CEO, a Dubai-based business mogul, Mr. Robor Phillips Asiotu, all is set to a new pace, and to create a platform of talent discovery in the industry. He further hinted that plans are in top gear to officially launch the label alongside the unveiling of its artiste on November 8.

The event tagged: ‘Official launch of ROBAZ Entertainment, its artiste and Media Parley’ promised to draw the attendance of stakeholders in the industry and dignitaries from all works of life to the venue, Oriental Hotel, Lagos State.

Asiotu, also noted that label will not rest immediately its official take off, rather it’ll intensify efforts in achieving its goals.

“The label is not a jamboree. It is strictly business and avenue to carve a niche for talents to shine, as well as raise stars. We are really committed to making our dreams come through, and I want people to be on the lookout for our works,” he added.