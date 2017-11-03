Only PDP Govt Can Guarantee Justice in Nigeria, Says A’Ibom Governor

As Makarfi insists on free and fair elections in 2019

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, thursday reiterated that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government can ensure fairness, justice and equity in the country.

The governor made the declaration at the Uyo township stadium during the political campaign and presentation of flags to the 31 local government area candidates of the PDP in the December 2 council polls in the state.

He regretted that even with Akwa Ibom State being the highest producer of oil in the country, it was still being cheated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government at the centre in the oil revenue sharing.

“We are standing here as the highest oil producer in the country, but we have not seen anything from the government at the centre.

“Today, oil price has gone over $61 per barrel. Last month, the allocation they gave to Akwa Ibom State was lower than what they gave to us a month before now. How can you explain that?

“It is only PDP that can ensure fairness, justice and equity in the country,” Emmanuel asserted.

On December 2, the governor warned against any attempt to declare fake results after the local government elections in the state; stressing that the PDP will only accept results released by the state electoral umpire as being valid.

He equally advised members of the party in the state to follow the peaceful processes in the conduct of primaries and congresses of the party and avoid any violence during the council polls.

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, urged members of the party to always strive to sustain its stance on a free and fair election in 2019 general elections.

He noted that it was because of the party’s stance on free and fair elections that it surrendered power to the opposition in 2015 despite flaws.

The PDP, he said, is like a religion in Akwa Ibom state, asking the people not to allow rumour mongers to contaminate their ranks, as he said it was only through such affiliation the opposition would divide the bond enjoyed by the party in the state.

According to him, in the 2019 general elections, the PDP would record 100 percent victory in the country, calling on the party in the state to continue its support as it is counted as one of those states that would guarantee the needed victories.

He said: “We are here for just formalities; PDP is like a religion in Akwa Ibom state and of course today has shown that our brothers who left have today returned, the state House of assembly is now 100 per cent PDP, I have no doubt that the local government election will produce all PDP.

“We believe in free and fair elections, that was why we relinquished power in spite that we have reservations and observations during the 2015 general election and we handed over power without making any problem.

“In 2019 we want to record 100 per cent for PDP in the country, Akwa Ibom state is one of the states that will make that happen. PDP is one here, don’t allow rumour mongers to come into your fold because they will want to distract you”.

He lauded the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Emmanuel for always standing by the party, noting that, such has made the party succeed thus far.

“I am absolutely sure he will stand with the party to have free, fair and successful national convention in December where national officers will be elected to drive the party into 2019 elections”, he said.