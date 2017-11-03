Navgas Launches Drivers Loyalty Reward Programme

In a bid to take its ‘Driving Safety Forward’ initiative a step further by directly reaching out to Liquefied Petroleum and Gas (LPG) drivers, Navgas recently launched a Loyalty and Reward programme. Driving Safety Forward is an industry wide safety initiative Navgas launched in December 2015. The objective was to actively promote world class safety standards and practices within the LPG industry in Nigeria. Navgas strongly believes it is important to take a leadership role in ensuring safety of the Nigerian LPG industry.

Since they introduced this initiative, it has achieved a number of accomplishments, the most notable being the mandatory installation of functional Emergency Shut Off Valves on all LPG trucks. Before Navgas started this programme, less than 20 per cent of LPG trucks in Nigeria had emergency shut off valves, and now almost all LPG trucks in Nigeria have installed them and this has greatly helped control incidences of truck leaks in the industry.

Navgas believes that drivers who come to its terminal serve an important role in the distribution chain and appreciating their efforts in safety will further reinforce safe behaviours, highlight the importance of safe practices in the communities they service and will help improve the overall safety of the LPG industry at large. Navgas will reward drivers that clearly demonstrate their commitment to safe LPG loading practices by entering them into a draw for a variety of prizes. The initiative will run from the 27th of October to the 14th of February 2018.