Melaye: Ministry Spent $35m on Afam Power Project Without Appropriation

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi APC) has alleged that the sum of $35 million was spent on the Afam Fast Power project by the Ministry of Power without any appropriation or feasibility studies.

He said this when he raised a point of order for pending motion at plenary thursday where he added that $29 million from the funds was allegedly paid to General Electric for turbines.

“ It is a monumental fraud in the power sector. In July 2013, the federal government raised $1 billion from a Eurobond issue from which $350 million was given to NBET (Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC) in 2014. This money is instalmentally stolen.”

“Sometime last year, again, the ministry of power came up with an idea of a project they called Afam Fast Power. This indigested project is supposed to build new generating plants to add power to our grid. Up till date, there is no detail to build new generating plants or a feasibility study.”

“There is no appropriation by the National Assembly for these projects. The ministry has spent so far $35 million on the Afam fast power project which has no appropriation or detailed feasibility study. How and when was this money appropriated? We need to find out. How was $29 million purportedly paid to General Electric for turbines when $6 million was paid to others,” Melaye said.

He sought the opportunity to present a motion to seek investigation of the allegations.

Presiding, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the motion would be taken on the next legislative day.