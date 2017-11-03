Gunmen Strike in Kogi, Kill Labour Leader, Two Others

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Secondary School, Science and Technology Education Board (STEB), Mallam Abdulmumini Yakubu, has been murdered by unknown gunmen.

However, the organised labour in the state yesterday suspended their ongoing negotiation with the state government on salary crisis over the death of NASU chairman. The labour leader was murdered at Ozuwaya in Okene council area of the state alongside one Mallam Ibrahim Otaru who came to discuss some community issue with him.

Sources close to the family disclosed to THISDAY that they were murdered by heavily armed gunmen when he was performing ‘ablution’ to observed his prayer.

The sources added that the assassin numbering five alighted from a Toyota Sienna van and open fire on them.

It was further gathered that the sound of the gun made people run for their lives while the alleged gunmen made sure that he was dead before they zoomed off from the scene.

One of the relations with name withheld disclosed to journalists that the death of Yakub was a great tragedy for the Ozuwaya and education community as well as Ansarul Islam society of Nigeria Okene branch.

“Yakub at Ozuwaya in front of his house was killed by unknown gunmen as he was shot in the head together with one other person.

“It’s a compounded shame that our society has turned into blood society by taking innocent lives, whether for personal, worldly or whichever reasons,” he said.

Until his death, Yakub was a staff of Kogi State Science Teachers Board Lokoja, Kogi State NASU chairman and Ozuwaya community chairman.

In another development, unknown gunmen last Tuesday night murdered a 55-year-old man, identified as Abdulganiu Aduki, injured his five-year-old daughter and his wife at Nagazi in Adavi Local Government Area of the state.

THISDAY finding gathered that the incident took place at Inori street of Nagazi community area at about 7.30p.m.

According to source, the gunmen stormed his house, shot him dead while his daughter and his wife sustained serious injuries during the attack.

According to residents of the area, the gunmen were suspected to be hired assassins as they attacked Abdulganiu and his family and left without taking away any item to suggest they were robbers.

However, the administrator of Adavi local council, Mallam Abu Enesi Ajoge, rushed the woman and her daughter to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

A source close to the family disclosed to THISDAY that “he worked as a carpenter at Inoziomi area of Adavi local council area.

“The killers came on Tuesday evening, shot him and injured his daughter and his wife.

“The attackers were not robbers; they went to the man directly. I was told that they did not take away any property,” the sources confirmed.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. William Ayah, has confirmed the incident.

According to him, the police will surely get the killers of Abdulganiu.

The administrator of Adavi local council area, Ajoge, has assured the people of area that the police were still investigating the matter and that all was under control.

Meanwhile, the organised labour in state has said it has suspended discussion with government on the ongoing strike following the gruesome murder of a labour leader, Yakubu, in Okene last Wednesday

The state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Onuh Edoka, and his TUC counterpart, Ranti Matthew Ojo, gave the indication in a statement issued yesterday in Lokoja which a copy was made available to THISDAY.

According to the statement, the negotiation which was supposed to continue with the government yesterday was suspended to enable labour leaders to mourn their slain colleague.