Apple Unveils iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

As iStore Nigeria Clocks 5yrs

Emma Okonji

Apple, last week, unveiled its latest new generation products, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in Nigeria, which sells for between ₦325 000 and N435,000.

This is just as iStore, Apple’s flagship store and home of everything Apple, is celebrating its fifth year anniversary, having clocked five years of operations in Nigeria.

In celebrating its fifth year anniversary, iStore decided to open another iStore shop at the Mega Plaza, Victoria Island, which is a replica of what is obtained at the Ikeja Shopping Mall.

As part of the anniversary celebration, iStore is gifting its customers a free extended warranty for two Apple products worth ₦44 000 when upgrading to the new iPhone. The new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are already available in stores.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes – space gray, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience.

The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

The iCare extended warranty bundle entitles the customer to one extra year of warranty on the new iPhone and another on an existing Apple product that was purchased in the last 12 months and is still under its original 12-month Apple warranty. In order to qualify, customers can simply purchase the new iPhone at iStore and enjoy added peace of mind for your beloved Apple products.

iStore is continuing it’s unique trade-in programme where customers can get cash back by trading in not only one, but two qualifying iOS products towards the upgrade of the new iPhone 8.

iStore Manager, Ikeja Shopping Mall, Omokolapo Agunloye, said

“iStore is now offering device finance and customers can pay off their new iPhone, iPad or Mac over eight months. Customers will need to pay one current dated cheque for the first month’s installment and seven post-dated cheques for the remaining seven months. The loan value will be inclusive of 5 per cent insurance, which is mandatory and covers physical damage, although physical damage is not covered under standard warranty.”

He said iStore customers would get access to exclusive benefits like free training, free setup, free technical support, device finance and insurance. Over the past five years, iStore Nigeria has delivered exclusive offers to its customers, which makes buying Apple products that much easier, truly making it the ultimate Apple destination.