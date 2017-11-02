Sack PDP Loyalists in Your Administration, Okorocha Tells Buhari

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently purge his administration of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before they regroup to fight him.

Okorocha spoke in an interview with journalists during the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He echoed the statement made by the Comptroller of Customs and Excise, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), noting that time has come for the APC to appoint its own men and to empower them to be ready for the next election.

Okorocha said: “It is not that 50 per cent of PDP is running this government alone, PDP members are holding plum jobs in the administration which if it is PDP government, they won’t have allow that and they are getting fattened as a result and ready to fight us, remember your political enemy can never love you politically.

“So we must address issues and make sure that we settle our party men to make sure that APC people hold great positions in boards and others to give them confidence and sense of belonging, that is what we are asking for,” he said.

When asked to react to the demand by some APC supporters that President Buhari should dissolve his cabinet to accommodate some aggrieved members of the party, Okorocha said: “Well, I heard of it that we need to rejig the entire system to give confidence to people, release the board list, make people happy and get things working but you know President Buhari has his own style, that is not my own style.

“My style would have been to rejig and move on but his style would be take things easy and slowly and get there which is working for him,” Okorocha said.