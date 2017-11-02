PDP Ready to Reclaim Power from APC in 2019, Says Bafarawa

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is now ready to recapture power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

He made the assertion Thursday when a former governor of Ogun State and an aspirant for the post of the national chairman of the PDP, Chief Gbenga Daniel, paid him a courtesy call at his residence in Sokoto.

Bafarawa insisted that the leadership of the party must put its house in order and prepare adequately for the onerous task ahead.

According to him, recapturing power from the APC would not be an easy task, except leaders are ready to put their selfish interests aside and join hands to wrest power from the APC.

Bafarawa, who posited that a successful convention was necessary to enable the party re-strategise on how to defeat the APC, expressed optimism that with the current leadership at the helm of affairs in the PDP at the national level, the party would recapture power from the APC come 2019.

Details later…