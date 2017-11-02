Obaseki to commission Otuo General Hospital, reconstruct Sobe-Sabongida Road

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said his administration would commission the State’s General Hospital in Otuo before December 25, 2017.

He stated this in Afuze during his state-wide thank-you-tour of Owan East and West local government areas of the state.

Earlier in Owan West local council, the governor expressed his readiness to reconstruct the Sobe – Sabongida Road and disclosed that the state government has received approval from the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to reconstruct the road.

He assured that the contractor handling the Okpoji Road project will be mobilised to commence work on the Sobe-Sabongida Road after completing work on the former.

“Owan West is the only local government council that is disconnected from the state capital. We will ensure the people are re-connected,” he said.

He promised that work will commence early next year on the Federal Institute of Vocational Training, Uzzeba, to equip youths from the area with skills that will make them employable, while 500 hectares of land will be added to Sobe Farm to provide jobs for the youths.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local council, West Tunde Omoruwa, commended the governor for translating his victory at the polls and the tribunal to better life for Edo people.

He commended the governor for the agricultural revolution in the state and thanked him for setting up Sobe Farm. “We appeal that the Sobe Primary Health Care Center be upgraded to a hospital with a resident doctor,” he said.

Obaseki further said that Afuze-Erah-Ekpoma road has been awarded for re-construction and noted that the priority of his administration is to create jobs for Edo people and make life better for them.

He maintained that Afuze Technical College is top priority for his administration and said that work will commence in January 2018.

“Owan East has a lot of potential in mining and we have a consultant recommended by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, that will work with us. We will also explore the potential of Owan East for the production of cashew nuts.”

Chairman of the APC in Owan East LGA, Chief Edeki Roland, appealed to the governor to re-construct Afuze-Erah-Ekpoma Road; Uokha-Ohanmi-Arokho; Ihievbe-Ihievbe Ogbe and Ivbiaro-Warrake-Egeunu roads.