IG Shuns Hearing as Senate C’ttee Threatens Warrant of Arrest

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, wednesday refused to appear before the Senate Committee meant to investigate him for alleged corrupt practises and misappropriation of N7.2 billion budgeted funds.

The committee has however ordered him to appear before it next week Tuesday or risk a warrant of arrest being issued for him.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo APC) while briefing journalists, said the committee had received a letter from Idris lawyer, Mr. Alex Iziyon, informing that his client has gone to court over the hearing, and would therefore not appear before the committee.

Alimikhena said the issue of misappropriation where the IG is alleged to have vired funds within the 2016 budget without recourse to the National Assembly, is a constitutional matter.

“An arm of government cannot stop another from carrying out its duty,” Alimikhena said.

Idris is alleged to have diverted N6 billion meant for the rehabilitation of 102 police stations across the country, to other uses, and diverted another N1.2 billion appropriated for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers to purchase 64 Toyota Hiace vehicles.

The committee is also charged with investigating allegations of massive corruption levelled against Idris by Senator Isa Misau (Bauchi APC) who also accused him of nepotism and sexual alliances with female officers.