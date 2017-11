Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced that Mrs. Yelwa Danjuma Goje, the late wife of the Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Danjuma Goje, will be buried Friday, November 3, 2017.

Saraki, speaking at plenary Thursday, said her body would arrive from the United States of America where she passed away, Friday morning.

The funeral prayers will hold at the Emir of Gombe’s palace, he said.