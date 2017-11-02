Ebonyi Gov Sacks Commissioner for Dereliction of Duty

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ten months after the recall of the suspended Ebonyi State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Augustine Nwankwegu, the state Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Wednesday sacked him for alleged dereliction of duty.

In a statement signed by Umahi’s Principal Secretary, Clement Nweke, the governor said Nwankwegu was sacked for “acts inconsistent with his official duties”.

Nwankwegu, who was suspended indefinitely on March 27, 2017 for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty and later recalled a month after, was the first commissioner to be sacked in Umahi’s administration.

The governor also directed the former commissioner to hand over government property in his possession to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice.