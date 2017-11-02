Dasuki Appears in Court, Says He’s Incapacitated to Give Evidence in Metuh’s Case

The former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), has appeared before a Federal High Court in Abuja in line with the subpoena issued on him by the court to give evidence in the trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr .Olisah Metuh, over N400 million corruption charges.

Dasuki who was looking cool, calm and unruffled, stormed the court in compliance with the subpoena issued on him by Justice Okon Abang at the instance of Metuh.

However, the former NSA gave a brief evidence in court and later told the court that he was incapacitated to give accurate account of what transferred in the office of the NSA in 2014 because he had been clamped into detention for over two years now in spite of the bails granted him by three different High Courts and ECOWAS Court of Justice which ordered government to immediately release him from detention.

Led in evidence by Mr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Metuh counsel, Dasuki confirmed knowing Metuh but that he could not recall without reference to his records the transaction of 2014 upon which Metuh was put on trial by the federal government.

Specifically, the ex-NSA told Justice Abang he had been kept in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS) for over two years and had no access to records of his office that could make him refresh his memory to give accurate evidence.

He recalled the caution issued to him by the court to the effect that he would be prosecuted if he gives inaccurate evidence in the trial of Metuh, adding that in order to give accurate evidence, he needs to have a recourse to his records to be able to give accurate evidence.

At this point, counsel to Metuh applied for an adjournment to enable Dasuki have access to his records in order to give correct evidence, adding that from all indications, Dasuki is ever willing and ready to cooperate to give reliable evidence.

However, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, opposed the application for adjournment, adding that major documents needed by Dasuki to give evidence are in the custody of the court and that Metuh’s counsel should be compelled to use the documents on the witness.

He urged Justice Abang not to grant the adjournment.

In his brief ruling, Justice Abang adjourned ruling on the application till November 3, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal has fixed November 13, 2017, for hearing of the Appeal filed by Dasuki in which he prayed the court to set aside the subpoena issued on him by Justice Abang on the ground that he had been in the custody of DSS for over two years and may not be able to give accurate evidence in the trial of Metuh.

Similarly in the motion brought by former President Goodluck Jonathan praying Justice Abang to set aside the subpoena issued to him to appear in court to give evidence for Metuh, the Court in a brief ruling held that it has no jurisdiction to entertain the motion argued by Chief Mike Ezekhome (SAN) for Jonathan on the ground that the former President has not been formally served with the subpoena.

Justice Abang said all issues raised by Jonathan against the subpoena can only be canvassed after he had being served with the Subpoena personally as required by the court.