Buhari Writes N’Assembly, to Lay 2018 Budget Tuesday

By Damilola Oyedele and James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday formally notified the National Assembly of his preparedness to lay the 2018 Appropriation Bill before the parliament next Tuesday.

In his letter addressed to the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and read during plenary, the president said he intended to lay the budget proposal by 2pm. ‎

The correspondence dated November 1, 2007 appeared to have put paid to the growing speculation over the presentation of the bill as earlier dates given by presidential sources were at variance with the new date.