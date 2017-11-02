Borno Lacks Manpower to Combat Fire Disaster, Says Gov

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has lamented that the state lacks the manpower to effectively combat any fire disaster in the state.

The governor said that though the needed facilities are in place with 50 fire fighting vehicles in the pool of the Borno State Fire Service, the needed expertise is still lacking.

A statement by his Senior Special Adviser on Media, Kwapchi Bata, said the governor in order to effectively combat any fire disaster in the state, called on the Comptroller General, Federal Fire Service, Mr. Joseph Anebi, to come to the aid of the state by deploying trained manpower to the state.

The governor, who was at the headquarters of the Federal Fire Service in Abuja, had requested the siting of the North-east zonal office of the service in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He told the comptroller general that the Borno Fire Service has about 50 fire fighting vehicles but lacks human resource to man them.

Details later…