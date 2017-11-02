Alaghodaro Summit: Edo Industrial Park Groundbreaking fixed for Nov 11

…Kachikwu to meet with oil producing communities



As part of activities lined up for the Alaghodaro Investment Summit, the Edo State Government will on November 11, hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the Edo Industrial Park.

The Edo Industrial Park is a brain-child of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to kick-start the large scale industrialisation of the state and create employment opportunities for Edo people.

Though the Alaghodaro Investment runs from November 10 to 12, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Edo Industrial Park is billed for November 11, at Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The Summit will also provide the opportunity for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, to meet with representatives of oil-producing communities.

The meeting, a follow-up to an earlier consultation, is part of the series of engagements with critical stakeholders in the region for the purpose of sharing information and clarifying certain misconceptions regarding major initiatives of the federal government, especially in the area of petroleum sector reforms and development in the region.

It will sensitise and create awareness of on-going federal government’s initiatives in the region as regards to the following: modular refineries initiative, gas flare commercialisation Programmes, strategic implementation work plan, and collaboration with states.

The Industrial Park is a public-private partnership between the state government and Indian conglomerate, Mahindra Group, and will be powered by a gas power plant in the locality.

Recall that the state governor was at the headquarters of the Mahindra Group, in Chennai, India, recently, where he received the preliminary report on the project, which outlined the phases of its implementation.

Businesses and companies domiciled in the state are also putting their books in order to showcase prospects for partnership and collaboration at the event. International companies billed to attend are General Electric (GE) of the United States (US), Mahindra Group of India, Tolaram Group of Singapore, Olam Group, Indorama, among others.