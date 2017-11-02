Alaghodaro Summit: Edo, CAN plan anniversary thanksgiving service for Nov 12

Organisers of the maiden Edo Alaghodaro Investment Summit have said that the event, which marks the one-year anniversary of the Godwin Obaseki administration, would culminate in an inter-faith thanksgiving service on November 12.

In a statement, the state government said the service will be organised in conjunction with the Edo State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and will hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The thanksgiving service would be overseen by a committee headed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu and serve as avenue for the state government and Edo people to appreciate God for the transformation change they have witnessed during the governors’ first year in office.

The summit, is christened Alaghodaro, which means ‘Progress,’ is an investment drive by the state government and would host a potpourri of investment gurus, investors, academia and others.

The state explained that the interdenominational thanksgiving service would be led by heads of the various faith groups in the state under the umbrella of CAN.

Confirmed panelists for the summit include, former Governor, Cross River State, Donald Duke; Board Chairman, Leyland International, Yemi Idowu; Research Fellow, Forum for Growth and Innovation, Harvard Business School, Efosa Ojomo; Department for International Development (DFID) representative, Esohe Eigbike, Member, Education Task Team, World Bank, Dr. Tunde Adekola and Chinedo Ugwu-Chinwuba of General Electric Health).

Others are David Ladipo of Azura Power; co-founder, BudgIT, Seun Onigbinde; Jayakrishnan Gopklokrishnan of International Enterprise, Singapore, among others.