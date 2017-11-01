Tinubu Loses Son

Tobi Soniyi in Lagos

Jide, the fist son of ‎Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dead.

His death was announced through a memo sent to members of the‎ All Progressives Congress in Lagos by the Chairman of the party in Lagos, Chief Henry Oladele Ajomale.

The memo reads:‎ “Dear Members, ‎It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.‎ Please commiserate with him.”

The statement, however did not provide details and the circumstance under which he died.

However, ‎a family source said he died in London after battling with an undisclosed illness.

The source said that his father and other members of the family had been very anxious about his health.

‎Jide studied at the University of Liverpool, England where he graduated with a degree in law. He obtained a master’s degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.

He served as Promoter of TSL Limited and also worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.

Prior to this, he had brief stints with Cargo Maritime in Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialized in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.

Asiwaju’s spokesperson, Mr Tunde Rahman could not be reached on the telephone for his reactions. Other members of the family would also not comment.

