Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Head of Service of the Federation Winifred Oyo-Ita Wednesday engaged the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari in a heated argument and mild drama which lasted for about 10 minutes in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

The episode took place ahead of the take-off of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which coincided with the launch of military emblem by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Drama started when Kyari, while facing Oyo-Ita, shook one of his fingers pointedly at her in a situation perceived by the latter as apparently accusing her of leaking her memorandum to the president on the embarrassing reinstatement of the alleged pension thief Abdulrasheed Maina.

The leaked memo, published by a national daily on October 31, was the response of the head of service to Buhari’s query, demanding a report on the circumstances leading to the recall of the fugitive former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Force, Maina.

The head of service, according to the leaked memo, said Buhari was aware of Maina’s reinstatement, pointing out that she warned him against it. The submission of Oyo-Ita in the memo, exposed the president’s perceived feigned ignorance about Maina’s recall and eventual promotion from the hitherto office of Deputy Director to the position of Director in the Ministry of Interior.

Following her perceived accusation by Kyari in the council chamber, Oyo-Ita in sheer display of audacity, confronted Kyari in a visibly angry manner, stating that she had attained the peak of her career as a civil servant and had no reason to fear anything because she is neither a politician nor an elected representative.

Details later…