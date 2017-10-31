NSCDC Deploys 1,000 to Rid Hotels in Kwara of Strippers

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, has deployed over 1,000 intelligence personnel to hotels in the state to arrest hoteliers employing strippers.

This action was against the backdrop of a summons by the state house of assembly to proprietors of hotels over the use of young ladies as strippers in their various hotels.

THISDAY gathered that this development has caused disaffection in Ilorin, as religious leaders had expressed concerns and called the state security agencies to address the issue.

However, the state Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Wasiu Adeyinka-Ayinla, in a chat with journalists yesterday in Ilorin said that, the corps personnel who are intelligence officers were mobilised to arrest the suspected nude dancers in some hotels in Ilorin.

According to him, “Our intelligence officers were in hotels day and night to arrest hoteliers who engages in strip dance so as to curtail its activities in the state.”

He said the corps collaborated with other security agencies in the state so as to carry out the operation.

The commandant warned hoteliers in the state against keeping guests with questionable characters.

He therefore re-affirmed the commitment of the corps towards fighting pipeline vandalism and other acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state and Nigeria