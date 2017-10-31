Fayose Reads Riot Act to Cultists, Kidnappers over EKSU Killings

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has said there is no hiding place for cultists and kidnappers in the state, adding that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with

them.

This is just as he gave security agencies in the state the marching order to fish out those involved in the killing of two students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti.

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti while featuring in an interview programme on the state radio and television.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also said security agents had been placed on the alert to secure some points in the state that some people wanted to turn to kidnapping spots.

The governor, who expressed disgust at penultimate Monday’s killing of Ojo Segun and the killing on Monday of Ayodele Temilade, both of EKSU, vowed that the culprits would not go unpunished.

Details later…