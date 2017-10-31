Encomiums as Nwokedi is Laid to Rest in Enugu

Encomiums flowed in torrents on Tuesday as judicial officers and renowned legal practitioners from Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra States paid their last respects to the late retired Justice of the Supreme Court and former Chief Judge of old Anambra State, Justice Paul Kemdilim Nwokedi.

Justice Nwokedi, 90, died on September 3rd, 2017 in Enugu after a brief illness.

At a joint valedictory court session held in his honour at the Enugu State High Court Complex at Independence layout, Enugu, notable members of the bar and bench from the three states turned out in their numbers with a unanimous opinion that the late jurist left lasting legacies on the sands of time.

The casket bearing the remains of the departed jurist was ushered into the hall at about 10:23 am.

The two-hour court session presided over by the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, had the Chief Judge of Ebonyi State, Justice Alloy Nwankwo, Anambra CJ, Justice Umeadi represented by the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Anambra State, Samuel Okoye, retired Justice Chukwuma Eneh of the Supreme Court and Onyekachi Otisi, Justice of the Court of Appeal in attendance.

Details later…