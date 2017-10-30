Two Female Suicide Bombers Killed in Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command Sunday foiled the attempt by two female bombers to infiltrate Maiduguri, the state capital, which subsequently led to the bombers’ death.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Victor Isuku, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on Monday, “On 29/10/2017, at about 1845hrs, two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri township from Mafa/Dikwa LGA axis.

“They were sighted by vigilant security personnel deployed on patrol.

“Apparently startled by the presence of the security patrol team, and in order to avoid arrest, one of the bombers hurriedly detonated her IED vest killing herself and her partner in a nearby farmland close to NDLEA checkpoint along Maiduguri/Mafa highway, outskirts of Maiduguri township.”

Isuku added: “No other casualty was recorded. Police patrol/EOD teams were mobilised to sanitise the scene/vicinity, and render the unexploded IED vest of the second bomber safe.”