S’East Govs Task INEC on Anambra Guber Poll

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu



The South East Governors’ Forum rose from a closed door meeting in Enugu yesterday with an appeal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that nothing stops the conduct of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

The forum expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of residents of Anambra to participate in the election.

Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are presently mobilising to stop the election.

But briefing journalists after their meeting at the Government House in Enugu, the chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Governor Dave Umahi, said nothing should stop the election.

The meeting was also attended by members of the National Assembly from the zone, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and speakers of South-east Houses of Assembly.

The forum also expressed concern on the deplorable condition of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and called for the urgent intervention of the federal government in upgrading the facilities.

Umahi said the enlarged meeting which included other political leaders from the area, became necessary following the urgent need to address the infrastructural decay in the area.

He said members of the forum had met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to address the infrastructural challenges in the area.

“Further to our meeting with the president, the meeting call on the federal government to take urgent steps in repairing the roads, especially this dry season,” he said.

The governor listed the worst affected roads as the Enugu-9th Mile- Onitsha Road, 9th Mile-Makurdi Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Aba-Ikot-Ekpene Road and Okigwe-Owerri Road.

“Equally important is the deplorable condition of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, especially the runway, terminal buildings and cargo shelter.

“We request that urgent steps be taken to address the problems at the airport,” he said.

Umahi said that the forum had resolved to hold the maiden South East Economic Summit in partnership with DFID from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2017.

“We also approved the visit of Brenthurst Foundation of South Africa to the South East from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11 on economic mission,” he said.

Umahi said the meeting expressed satisfaction at the willingness and readiness of residents of Anambra to participate in the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state.

“We urge INEC to ensure that the election takes place as scheduled, “ he said.

Among those who attended the meeting included Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Deputy Governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere.

Others included the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu,, among others.