Finally, Buhari Sacks Babachir Lawal, Appoints Mustapha New SGF

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Six months after suspending Babachir David Lawal as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ordering his investigation, President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the suspended SGF and replaced him with Mustapha Boss.

The president also sacked the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, who had claimed that the $43 billion discovered in Ikoyi Tower, Lagos belongs to the agency. The president is yet to announce Oke’s replacement.

The sack of both former officers and the appointment of the new SGF was contained in a tweet by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

“PMB terminates appointment of Babachir Lawal, suspended SGF and Ambassador Ayo Oke, former DG, NIA, Mr. Mustapha Boss is new SGF,” Adesina tweeted.

Details later…