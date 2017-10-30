Finally, Buhari Sacks Babachir Lawal, Appoints Mustapha New SGF

11
2782
THISDAY Breaking-News

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Six months after suspending Babachir David Lawal as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ordering his investigation, President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the suspended SGF and replaced him with Mustapha Boss.

The president also sacked the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, who had claimed that the $43 billion discovered in Ikoyi Tower, Lagos belongs to the agency. The president is yet to announce Oke’s replacement.

The sack of both former officers and the appointment of the new SGF was contained in a tweet by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

“PMB terminates appointment of Babachir Lawal, suspended SGF and Ambassador Ayo Oke, former DG, NIA, Mr. Mustapha Boss is new SGF,” Adesina tweeted.

Details later…

  • Toby

    Our mumu don do. Buhari is a complete failure. May God never again give our country this type of president.

    • john

      Buhari will rule you till 2023

  • Romla

    What took so long? Now pressure and shame has forced the decision of the President.Right move,but too little too late.The damage has been done to any trust and confidence in this administration.

  • Adeosun Wasiu Babatunde

    PMB seems incapable of appointing a southerner to any prominent position in government except the constitution forces him to.
    I was thinking he was going to pick a new SGF from the South-East, alas i was dead wrong.

    • Milito

      I am not interested from where he picked the SGF from even though exigency and wisdom demands he uses the opportunity to assuage the clearly marginalized region. However, I am more concerned about the integrity and merit of the new appointment ….

      Besides, this action is quite belated and actually doesn’t change anything on his recent damaged reputation.

  • forestgee

    Soft landing…prosecution may not follow. Public pressure most likely triggered this decision

  • Musa Owuna

    They are not the only people to be sacked. What is Mr President doing with Abba Kyari, Danbanzu and malami?. He should sack them now are tarnish his image.

  • Ubong

    Good but he must be persecuted by relevant corruption agencies. If people like Metuh and kayode could be charged by EFCC for carrying out delegated duties, on grounds that they were allocated funds to effect delivery of their assignments without first asking for the source of the money, then EFCC should show Nigerian that there are really in honesty fighting corruption and not political corruption. We expect action on ibe kaichukwu/BARU, Mainagate and MTN bribed for fined scandal

  • oyeols

    And what about the people around them that helped to facilitate it? Directors, Perm Secs etc

  • Tony Ezeifedi

    Medicine after death. It’s too late. Buhari has already damaged the little integrity he has.

    • john

      Lai lai….. Buharis integrity is intact. He has just changed your narrative.