Bauchi Partners CBN to Create 10,000 Jobs

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the successful implementation of the massive rice farming scheme under the Anchor Borrowers programme, the Bauchi State government has gone into collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme that seeks to provide 10,000 jobs for the unemployed youths.

According to a press statement signed by the press secretary to the governor, Mallam Abubakar Al-Sadique, Monday, a team from the CBN led by the Head of Agricultural Development Programme, Hajiya Amina Umar, visited the governor in Abuja on the state government’s engagement on Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme.

Hajiya Umar commended Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the “successful implementation of the Anchor Borrowers rice farming scheme in Bauchi State that shows the Buhari administration’s agricultural programme is on the right track”.

She therefore urged other state governors to emulate the Bauchi State experience in which the governor personally visited rice farms to assess the performance of the programme, pointing out that with its commitment to agriculture, the nation has vast arable land that can feed not only the nation but the entire West African sub-region.

Responding, Governor Abubakar assured her that his administration is always ready to collaborate with the CBN and any organisation that will bring development to the state, adding that his administration is poised to create the necessary enabling environment that will create jobs to “our unemployed youths who, in spite of threats, and against all odds stood by our party, the APC, in the 2015 elections”.

Details later…