People Around Buhari Not our Members, Says PDP

Tells ruling party to stop the blame game and face governance

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that attempts by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to put the blame of its failure on previous government will not save it from the verdict of the people.

Reacting to claims by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari derailed because PDP members are those calling the shots in the government, the party’s Spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye, said APC was merely lamenting its failures.

Ali had said during the opening of the campaign office of the Buhari Support Organisation in Abuja on Friday that about 50 percent of PDP members were in the Buhari administration and members of the party were the ones calling the shots, thus the reason for the derailment of the government’s change agenda.

However Adeyeye who spoke to THISDAY in a telephone interview saturday, described Ali’s assertion as unfounded, adding that among the cabal around the presidency, none of them has ever been in PDP.

“You can’t eat your egg and still have it. They are APC and they are APC. The people I see around President Muhammadu Buhari have never been in the PDP, the cabal around the presidency, none of them has ever been in PDP. Among the ministers in the Buhari’s cabinet, 99% are APC and I don’t see PDP there.

“The fact is that majority of those running the government are APC members. It is a stupid statement, it is still the nature of blaming PDP for everything that they got wrong.

He said that the PDP was not surprised at the statement credited to the Customs boss because he himself had been a failure since he started managing the affairs of the customs service.

“So it is the same thing because when these people fail, the only thing they think they can resort to is to blame the PDP. We have said it that they are bereft of ideas and the only things they can do is to turn round and start blaming the PDP.

“They need to re-examine themselves. PDP that was in power for 16 years had tremendous achievements to show for it. APC has ruled for almost three years with no concrete achievement whereas the PDP recorded achievement from its first year in office.

“So this blame game is not working, they have failed. I have never seen a government which has made it the sole business of blaming the previous government for its failures in the whole world. Most of the time what we see is that people come to office and say yes, there are some inadequacies which they have come to fix and once they get there, they commence work and deliver on their promise.”

Adeyeye said Ali was one of the liabilities of this government and they are holding Nigerians to ransom.

“But by the grace of God, all of these will soon end; the people will have the opportunity to elect a new government into office,” he added.