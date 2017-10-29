APC Wins Sokoto By-election

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ahmad Kalambaina, has been declared winner of the by-election for Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency in Sokoto State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kalambaina polled 31,288 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aminu Bello Kware, who scored 7,205 votes.

Declaring the results in Kware Local Government Area on Sunday, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullateef Bello Usman, said 42,532 eligible voters cast their votes and 40,046 were valid while 2,486 votes were rejected.

According to him, Kabir Altine of ACPN scored 62 votes, Umaru Muhammad of ADC 80, Muktar Umar of APA polled 342, Aliyu Bilyaminu APGA had 121, Abubakar Bello of DA scored 32 and Jamilu Imam of DPP had 155 votes.

Others were Abdullahi Abubakar oF GPN — 326, Abubakar Ahmad of KOWA — 33, Kabiru Al-mustapha of MMN — 24, Abubakar Sama’ila of MPPP — 19, Kabiru Ahmad of NCP — 28, Umar Ma’azu of NDLP — 50, Aminu Mustapha of NEPP — 33 and Yahaya Muhammad of NCP — 105 votes.

