Buhari Approves Pension Payment for Retired Biafra Police Officers

12
3543
Buhari has to do more to unite the country

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday approved the payment of pensions for retired police officers who were granted a presidential pardon in 2000 after serving in the defunct Biafran Police during the 30 months Nigeria Civil War.

The police personnel who were granted presidential pardon by former President Olusegun Obasanjo have till date not received their pensions.

However, a statement released by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said Buhari has approved the payment of pensions to the personnel, reported the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
It said a total of 162 officers will be payrolled, while 57 next of kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid in the first batch.

It said the first batch of payments will commence in Enugu on Friday.

According to the statement, “The general public would recall that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July, 1967 and January, 1970 and as a result of that unfortunate period in our history, some members of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police and the paramilitary officers who took part with the secessionists were dismissed from the service.

“The dismissal of those officers was commuted to retirement through a presidential amnesty granted on 29th May, 2000 by the administration of the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

“A verification exercise was conducted for the pardoned officers by the defunct Police Pension Office and recently PTAD, on the one hand, and the Police Service Commission, on the other.

“Despite the presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid years after the pardon.

“However, the present administration under the leadership of the President, C-in-C of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their next of kin.

“PTAD is commencing the payment of pension benefits to the retired war affected police officers on Friday 20th October, 2017 in Enugu.
“One hundred and sixty-two officers will be payrolled and 57 next of kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid in the first batch.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • vic

    IDIOT FOOL, WHEN ARE THE FEDERAL PENSIONERS FOR WHOM FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE, GETTING THEIR 18 MONTHS PENSION ARREARS.

    MR IDIOT, WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING OVER THE MOST IMPORTANT NATIONAL MATTER OF MINIMUM WAGE???

    MR CLUELESS, WHY ARE PENSIONS AND SALARIES OF WORKERS AND PENSIONERS NOT BEING PAID IN TIME TOWARDS THE 25TH OF EACH MONTH?????

    MR DEADWOOD, MUST YOU REMAIN DUMB AND CLUELESS ON THESE AND OTHER MATTERS WHICH TOUCH UPON THE WELFARE OF COUNTRY’S WORKERS AND PENSIONERS.?????????

    MR DEADWOOD BUHARI, YOU ARE A CURSE TO YOURSELF AND NIGERIA. THAT IS WHY, A MAJORITY OF NIGERIANS WISH YOU DEAD. YOU ARE GOOD FOR NOTHING FOR YOURSELF, NIGERIA AND NIGERIANS..

    • John Esabasi

      Must U use abusive language to express your opinion?

  • barry clinton

    BUHARI IS EVIL PERSONIFIED AND A DEVIL INCARNATE MASQUERADING HIMSELF
    AS PRESIDENT OF A FAILED NATION. THE BLOOD THIRSTY TYRANT BUHARI GAVE
    AN EXPRESS ORDER TO HIS EXECUTIONERS INCLUDING BURATAI TO MURDER NNAMDI KANU AND
    WITH ZEAL THE ARMY EMBARKED ON OPERATION PYTHON DANCE 2 WHICH IS AN
    EUPHEMISM
    FOR KILL NNAMDI KANU BEFORE OR ON THE 14TH SEPT. 2017, USING 2000
    SOLDIERS, 25 AMORED TANKS, MISSILES, RPG GUNS, MORTARS, MISSILES ETC TO
    ATTACK THE HOME OF KANUS KILLING OVER 100 AT ABA/UMUAHIA AND INVADED THE
    PALACE WHERE THEY SHOT DEAD OVER 50 PRECIOUS LIVES AND ABDUCTED SO MANY
    INCLUDING NNAMDI KANU WHOM THEY MURDERED AT NIGHT UNDER THE
    INSTRUCTIONS OF BURATAI.IT IS
    NOT SURPRISING AFTER BURATAI HAD KILLED NNAMDI KANU THEY BECAME JITTERY
    AND WENT ON AIRWAVES WITH THEIR CO-CONSPIRATORS GOVERNORS OBIANO, EGWU,
    UMAHI, IKPEAZU, OKOROCHA AND STARTED ANNOUNCING IPOB AS A TERRORIST
    ORGANIZATION AND GOVERNORS ANNOUNCING THE PROSCRIPTION ORDER. IT MEANS
    THAT AFTER WHAT IS CLEARLY AN EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS, GENOCIDE AND A STATE
    SPONSORED TERRORISM ON UNARMED CIVILIANS, THE SAME BUHARI ORDERED THAT
    THE VICTIMS MUST BE LABELED AS A TERRORIST TO JUSTIFY THE HEINOUS CRIMES
    ALREADY
    COMMITTED.THANK GOD FOR DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY AS ALL THE ATROCITIES ARE
    RECORDED AND WILL BE ADMISSIBLE AS EVIDENCE AT ICC. ALL THESE STORIES
    ABOUT RESTRUCTURING, OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE, PAYMENT OF BIAFRA EX
    POLICE OFFICERS ETC ARE MERE WINDOW DRESSING AND POOR PUBLIC RELATIONS
    TO ASSUAGE THE FEELING OF IGBOS BEFORE IT WILL BE VERY CLEAR THAT BUHARI
    AND HIS EXECUTIONERS HAD KILLED NNAMDI KANU. BECAUSE AS USUAL
    NOTHING WILL HAPPEN AFTER ALL BUHARI AND HIS GANG MEN KILLED 4 MILLIONS
    IGBOS SINCE 1967 AND NOTHING HAPPENED. THEY KILLED SO MANY TILL DATE EVEN IN
    PLATEAU STATE AND NOTHING HAPPENED, JUST CURRENTLY BUHARI HAS ORDERED HIS
    EXECUTIONERS WHICH IS POLICE/ARMY IN PLATEAU STATE TO MAKE SURE THAT THE
    SURVIVORS OF ATTACK IN PLATEAU STATE DID NOT RETALIATE AND THEREFORE THEY MUST
    BE ARRESTED AND PUT IN PRISON WHILE THE FULANI KILLER HERDSMEN OF WHICH BUHARI IS THEIR
    GRAND PATRON MUST GO SCOT FREE. BUT MARK MY WORD AND YOU CAN TAKE IT TO
    THE BANK THAT WHAT HAPPENED IN ABA/UMUAHIA AND AFARAUKWU STARTING FROM
    12TH TO 14TH SEPT. 2017 WILL HAVE AN UNPARALLELED AND UNPRECEDENTED
    CONSEQUENCES ON THE NIGERIA STATE AND PERPETRATORS OF GENOCIDE IN
    NIGERIA
    STARTING FROM 1967 TILL DATE INCLUDING THE WAR CRIMINALS DEAD OR ALIVE
    SUCH AS BUHARI, DANJUMA, OBASANJO, GOWON, ABACHA, GUSAU, HARUNA,
    MURITALA MOHAMMED, TAIWO AND SO MANY OTHERS IN THE LIST FORWARDED TO
    ICC.MUST FACE THE WRATH OF THE INTERNATIONAL LAWS, VERY SOON BUHARI AND
    BURATAI WILL RECEIVE THEIR COURT INDICTMENT AND INTERNATIONAL ARREST
    WARRANT. THESE HEINOUS CRIMES WILL INEVITABLY LEAD TO TOTAL
    DISINTEGRATION OF NIGERIA AND RESTORATION OF BIAFRA IN 2018. THE
    INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS NOT UNAWARE OF THE ATROCITIES IN NIGERIA AND
    GENOCIDE ONGOING AGAINST BIAFRA AND PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN
    GENERAL.PEOPLE KEEP ASKING ALL OVER THE WORLD, WHY DO ALL THE GREAT MEN
    IN NIGERIA LIKE ANYAOKU A FORMER SECRETARY GEN. OF COMMONWEALTH
    KEEP QUIET AND SUCH ABOMINATION AND ATROCITIES ARE COMMITTED UNDER HIS
    NOSE? WHERE ARE ALL THE SO CALLED THOUSANDS OF BISHOPS/GENERAL OVERSEERS
    ALL OVER NIGERIA THEY KEPT QUIET? IMAGINE IF A LAW IS MADE TO STOP THEM
    FROM COLLECTING TITHES/OFFERING? WHERE ARE THE HUMAN RIGHTS LAWYERS?
    THE PROFESSORS? I STILL REMEMBER THAT IF PROF. CHINUA ACHEBE WERE ALIVE
    TODAY HE WOULD HAVE GIVEN BUHARI A BLOODY NOSE USING HIS WRITINGS AND
    PETITIONS
    TO INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY? THE US MEDIA IS NOW ANALYZING THE
    INFORMATION THAT AN IMPERSONATOR IS NOW PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA AND NOT THE
    OLD SICKLY BUHARI THAT WAS ELECTED IN 2015 BECAUSE NIGERIA IS A BIG
    SCAM AND EVEN BOKO HARAM IS BELIEVED TO BE A BIG FRAUD USED BY BUHARI
    AND HIS JOHADIST NOTHERNERS TO SCAM BIG MONEY AND AIDS FROM WESTERN
    COUNTRIES.TODAY BUHARI AND ARMY IS DENYING KNOWLEDGE OF WHERE ABOUT OF
    NNAMDI KANU, BUT THEY FORGOT THAT BEFORE THE OPERATION PYTHON DANCE 2 OF
    12TH SEPT. 2017 A HOUSE MAID TO BUHARI BY NAMED LAURETTA ONOCHIE HAD
    ALREADY REVEALED TO THE PUBLIC AND MEDIA THAT BUHARI AND HIS
    EXECUTIONERS HAD PLANNED TO KILL NNAMDI KANU AND LOCK UP THE CORPSE
    INSIDE BUHARI’S GUEST ROOM AND THREW THE KEYS INTO ATLANTIC OCEAN. THE
    LAURETTA ONOCHIE SHOULD BE ARRESTED TO APPEAR IN COURT AND REPEAT THAT
    STATEMENT WHICH MUST BE ADMITTED AS EVIDENCE IN LAW COURT INQUIRING
    WHEREABOUT OF KANU.

  • AZZO

    Were there only 162 officers then? Anyways, good news all the same. Step in the right direction at least now. Let us also witness this gesture in political, government and government parastatal appointments together with accelerated infrastructural developments in the South East and all will be even better.

  • Sarah

    This is welcome and all other initiatives that foster a sense of justice and common destiny in one united indivisible Nigeria.

    • Milito

      At the risk of being labeled cynical and pessimist, I think this gesture though welcome is nothing but another useless gimmick. OBJ granted the pardon in the early days of his administration but didn’t execute the terms associated with the pardon. GEJ couldn’t take it up for fear of being seen to be fighting for his region and here is Buhari using it as a political tool.

      Is this the only recommendation made for the full reintegration of the region tagged Biafra post civil war? What happens to the proposed and nationally approved 3Rs policy? Why can’t the full terms of that policy be instantly executed so as to genuinely give the region a true sense of acceptance to reflect the “no victor,no vanquished ” proclamation ?

      The only reason why regional agitations such as MOSSOB, IPOB etc are relevant is simply because of government honesty with the 3R policy, So Buhari should be sincere and take this beyond biafran police pensions payments. What is the impact of that on the region compared to infrastructural neglect, constant slaughtering of their people via herdsmen and other religious crisis, marginalization in national appointments etc?

      Enough of this ostrich game . Buhari time in power obviously is up except he genuinely becomes what we hoped for in voting him.

      • Apataganga

        If he did it, he’s wrong, if he didn’t, he is even more wrong. If he did it half and half, he is the devil. How on earth will you ever be satisfied?

        • Milito

          There is no half measure with truth and justice. Follow it and even your greatest enemy will be obliged to accept it.

          • Apataganga

            Just the way your senior brother followed it and who is talking about half measures?….spend sometime to understand my illustration………….you’re assuming a direct and wrong interpretation.

        • Ani Galva

          Hippocraticism is cancerous to the unity of people and the nigeria case will not differ this fact, 200 Biafrans will willingly forfeit these so called pension for the betterment of over 50,000000 Biafrans that the Nigerian government has abandoned since the end of the war. You need to go to south east you will see they are not part of Nigeria government agenda, there’s no single federal government present in the entire region.

          • Apataganga

            What unity?….You started a war, you lost the war and then what….the magnanimity of Gowon and the Nigerian Government was enormous, we were supposed to erase it from our memory that you to us there to the detriment of all to satisfy your insatiable greed for the potential oil…..and then what, those who led you knew exactly how to negotiate, agitate and manipulate to obtain all their abandoned wealth back…I mean all from Creek Road in Lagos to Bourdillon Road….and then what?…they neglected the poor among them, the socially excluded and deprived lot……they couldn’t get their pension even when GEJ was there and the Aso Rock was the playground of the South East…..Buhari came and right all the wrong of those many years ago and now you have to complain….all of the sudden there are 50,000 more…I ask myself why Nnamdi Kanu never agitated for that but took £7million from your lots while insulting all and sundry…..Have you been to the North and some part of the South West and also see how people are suffering….this activism and agitation is for the whole of Nigeria and not just for the south-east. Many workers are owed money North-South-East and West…this is the issue, my friend….Schools are striking like 19th-century railway union of workers in the UK….those are the issues, Hospitals are glorified roadside drug stores….these are the core issues….

      • Darcy

        Of course, gimmicks though are what make civilisations.

        Think about it, you don’t need to pay your taxes, stop at a Red light, obey authority e.t.c.