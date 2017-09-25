Eko Atlantic Gets First Occupant as ABC Orjiako Acquires Afren Tower

• Oil magnate moves his firm, Salvic Petroleum to seaside city 
• Ramps up Shoreline’s production to 60,000bpd
By Alike Ejiofor    
The first building to be completed in Nigeria’s cutting-edge city of the future, Eko Atlantic, has been acquired by oil magnate and Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako.
The 15-storey building, designated Alpha 1 or Afren Tower, was designed by James Cubitt architects and built by the Chagoury-owned construction firm, ITB Nigeria Limited, for a private investor with the intention of having Afren Plc, once a London Stock Exchange (LSE) listed independent oil and gas firm with interests in Nigeria, Ghana, Kurdistan, The Gabon and Cote d’Ivoire, as its anchor tenant.
However, by the time Alpha 1 was completed last year, Afren had filed for administration, following allegations of unauthorised bonus payments by the company’s joint venture partner to the then CEO and CFO of Afren, a crippling bond default, its inability to refinance its operations, and eventual delisting from the LSE.
With Afren in administration, an air of uncertainty befell Alpha 1 but this was lifted some months ago when Orjiako, an orthopaedic surgeon, with extensive interests in the oil and gas sector spanning more than two decades, bought the property
With the acquisition of the building, THISDAY learnt that Orjiako has commenced the relocation of one of his exploration and production firm – Salvic Petroleum – to Alpha 1.
When contacted to confirm the acquisition of the building, Orjiako denied that he had bought the tower, however, top officials who work for Gilbert and Jack Chagoury who are behind the development of Eko Atlantic City, and two bank CEOs in the know of the transaction, maintained that he bought the building in his wife, Henrietta Orjiako’s name.
Another source claimed that Orjiako was not interested in making his latest acquisition public in order to keep his creditors at bay.
Although Orjiako holds the majority interest in Salvic Petroleum, the company is chaired by Mr. Oye Hassan Odukale, who is also the MD/CEO of Leadway Assurance Limited, and has his wife, Henrietta, as its executive vice chairman. Another director of the company includes Ikem Okafor who doubles as its CEO.
Salvic will be remembered for its attempt to take over the Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) held by Jide Omokore’s Atlantic Energy Drilling Concept (AEDC) for the financing of six oil blocks operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, the E&P subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), until the deal fell through last year.
Despite its inability to get the federal government’s approval for the SAA after a competitive tender, Salvic has turned its sights on providing services as a sub-contractor to Shoreline Natural Resources Limited and its partner, UK-based Heritage Oil, operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30.
OML 30, located 35km east of Warri in Delta State, is a joint venture oil block held by NPDC (55 per cent) and Shoreline/Heritage (45 per cent).
Shoreline/Heritage acquired their interest in the block from Shell in 2013 during the second round of asset sales held by the Anglo/Dutch multinational and its partners.
A senior official of Shoreline confirmed that Salvic, with its track record in E&P operations, has helped to ramp up production in the prolific oil block, which has 11 fields, to 60,000 barrels per day.
The Shoreline official also confirmed that his company has leased some space in Alpha 1 for proper integration of its personnel with the staff of Salvic.
The Shoreline oil block was one of many affected by heightened militancy in the western Niger Delta last year, especially when the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) bombed the 87km Trans Forcados Pipeline (TFP), forcing many producers in the region to shut-in production.
The TFP was eventually repaired by Abbeycourt, another firm founded by Orjiako in the 1990s, enabling Shell to reopen the Forcados Oil Terminal (FOT) in Delta State.

  • mike

    His village must have been made of gold that’s why he embarked on such wasteful and reckless expenture for an area that must be threatened by climatic changes in no time.

  • Tony Ezeifedi

    Before you continue with Eko Atlantic project, can Lagos State govt provide safe drinking water for Lagosians?

    • PolyGon2013

      Yep.

    • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

      Tony na our way.
      Instead of fixing central lagos business district, we abandoned and moved commercial to former residential VI and Ikoyi. Now instead of fixing the VI and Ikoyi, we have moved the same black man craze man behaviour to Lekki and created a new island called Eko Atlantic.
      Not surprising. We are the same people. Instead of fixing light problem, we buy generator. Instead of repairing our roads, we buy jeep.
      Na our way

      • Tony Ezeifedi

        You are perfectly right.

  • MilitaryPolice01

    Another source claimed that Orjiako was not interested in making his latest acquisition public in order to keep his creditors at bay.
    ——————————–
    And yet Una Thisday come blow the thing for open ? Journalism also means knowing when to respect someone privacy as long as he has not looted funds with which he conducted the transaction.

    • lord vuga

      If his hands are clean ,why is he hiding it? I dey look u sef with corner eye oo

      • MilitaryPolice01

        lol bros, if him creditors sabi say him get that kind money that be say no credit again for business na, even Dangote sef dey take credit

      • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

        U talk true my broda.
        The only reason you dont want your creditors to know is because you no wan pay money wey you owe.
        MilitaryPolice01 me sef dey look u with corner eye oh – lol

    • PRIME MINISTER

      Just my thought as I read the article. Why publish what you know the investor wants to be quite about. Whose purpose is served. The media are equally contributing to our national problems. It is not about corruption, privacy must be respected.

      • MilitaryPolice01

        You are 100% right

      • Samuel Okezie

        No brown envelope, you are on your own

  • Matthew Oye

    With our partners from southern American we can build up to 70000MW of Hydro electric project for Federal, State government or private organizations. For details send email: matthewoyehomes@gmail.com

